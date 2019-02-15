It's raining money on The Kapil Sharma Show as Ajay Devgn was in a charitable mood when he recently appeared on Kapil Sharma's comedy Show. He handed over a briefcase containing Rs 1 crore to the poverty stricken Krushna Abhishek when the latter asked the actor to lend him the money for the daily bread and butter.

When Ajay Devgn graced The Kapil Sharma Show along with his Total Dhamaal co-actors Riteish Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit and director Indra Kumar, Krushna Abhishek, who plays the role of Sapna, the owner of Sapna beauty parlour, on the show, brought some shawls for the guests. He then quickly unfolded a shawl and wrapped it around Indra Kumar.

Kapil Sharma was pretty impressed with Krushna's sweet gesture and lauded him for giving so much respect to his guests as he had done it for the very first time on the show. However, Krushna retorted and told Kapil he was not giving respect but doing his job selling shawls to the guests.

Kapil then reminded Krushna that the shawl season (winter) is going to end soon. To which Krushna retaliates and says that whatever goes comes back and mocked Kapil by telling him even he came back on television after a gap of one year.

Krushna, then walked up to Ajay Devgn and showed him a variety of shawls and started pleading him to lend him Rs 1 crore as his films go on to earn Rs 300 crore or Rs 400 crore.

Ajay felt empathetic and decided to give in to his demands. He then asked handed over a briefcase to Krushna. Watch the promo here: