After weeks and weeks of hard work and making the audience laugh, the Kapil Sharma Show finally seems to have made some space in the audience's heart. From emerging at the top spot with its premiere episode to sliding down upto the 7th rank, to finally bouncing back to the 3rd spot, the show has been through a roller-coaster ride in these two months.

While the show still has a long way to go when it comes to beating Rohit Shetty's – Khatron Ke Khiladi and Naagin 3 – the pace with which the show has been garnering views, the day when it would again bounce back to the top spot doesn't seem too far away.

Just like last week, Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi – Jigger Pe Trigger has bagged the top spot. With barely a few weeks left for the finale, the show is expected to garner more views and TRP. Naagin, which has seen some massive ups and down ever since Rohit Shetty and Kapil Sharma took over, has managed to maintain itself at the second spot.

The Kapil Sharma Show has bagged the third spot and is expected to leap up once Khatron Ke Khiladi gets over. Super Dancer has taken up the fourth spot followed by Tujhse Hai Raabta. Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at the sixth spot followed by Kundali Bhagya at the seventh spot.

Despite the controversies the show has embroiled itself in over the last two weeks, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has managed to be at the eighth spot. Dance Plus 4 and Kumkum Bhagya have taken up the ninth and the tenth spots, respectively.

Well, we just hope that Kapil Sharma keeps warming our hearts with his weekend dose of laughter and the TRP sets some new benchmarks next week.