The year 2019 belongs to Kapil Sharma and there is no doubt about it. The country's most loved comedy king, who has bounced back after a yearlong sabbatical, has not only been welcomed by the audience with open arms but is also receiving the same warmth, love and appreciation as he used to. There are a few factors which make us believe that 2019 belongs to him!

Topping the TRPs: Within a week after the release of its first episode, the Kapil Sharma Show has dethroned all the shows which had been ruling the TRP charts for so long. Naagin 3, which had been at the top of the TRP chart for the last few months, has been pushed down after its grand entry.

Marriage: It seems Kapil's wedding with his girlfriend Ginni has made lady luck bestow all her choicest best wishes on the comedian. Not only Kapil seems to have found his lost confidence but also has someone strong standing beside him to fight the world.

Salman Khan on board: What could have been better than this? Even Salman Khan wanted to give Kapil Sharma a second chance and came on board as a co-producer of the show. We know how whatever Salman touches turns into gold, and we wouldn't be surprised if this year the show breaks all its previous records and makes new ones.

No rival comedy show: At present, there is no comedy show which is at par with Kapil's show. And even the few comedy shows which are there lack the same kind of fan following and audience attention which Kapil Sharma has.

Sunil Grover might join: Last but not the least, there are high chances of Sunil Grover joining the show back. And, as we all know by now, the Gutthi-Rajesh Arora jodi has always been unbeatable.