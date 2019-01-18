There are two people without whom The Kapil Sharma Show just doesn't seem complete. And those two people are Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sunil Grover. Sunil Grover leaving the show had given birth to social media rage on Kapil Sharma and divided the show's popularity and viewership too.

However, after a year-long battle of words, online sledging, intense competition and downfall; it seems both Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma are ready to bury the hatchet. Not only did Kapil Sharma invite Sunil Grover to his wedding, which he couldn't attend due to prior commitments; Sunil Grover did his bit by congratulating the couple on social media. And not just that, recently on Kapil Sharma's mother's birthday, Sunil Grover too took to Twitter to wish "aunty".

Recently, in an interview by Jagbani TV, on being asked about Sunil Grover's return to the show, Navjot Singh said that God has made a bouquet and no one can make or break the bouquet. He said that not just him, even Kapil is waiting for Grover with open arms and the day he comes back he would receive immense respect. Sidhu said that it's his responsibility, it's like a family for him. And Grover might have been far but is still in his heart.

Owing to his alcoholism, Kapil Sharma saw a massive downfall last year. On the other hand, Sunil Grover's – Kanpur Wale Khuranas – too hasn't been able to grab the same fan following as his previous show with Kapil. And looks like, with a few days left for 'Kanpur Wale Khuranas' to go off-air, Sunil Grover might actually join Kapil and his gang.

Now, how soon or late Sunil Grover takes the plunge back into the show, remains to be seen.