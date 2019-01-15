After a year-long battle of words, online sledging, intense competition and downfall; it seems both Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma are ready to bury the hatchet. There's no denying the fact that without Kapil Sharma – Kanpur Wale Khuranas and without Sunil Grover – The Kapil Sharma Show – don't have the charm and the entertainment quotient which used to bring the audience together. And both the comedy kings, seem to have realised it now.

Not only did Kapil Sharma invite Sunil Grover to his wedding, which he couldn't attend due to prior commitments; Sunil Grover did his bit by congratulating the couple on social media. And not just that, recently on Kapil Sharma's mother's birthday, Sunil Grover too took to Twitter to wish "aunty".

Owing to his alcoholism, Kapil Sharma saw a massive downfall last year. To an extent where not only he started to be known as an unprofessional but the makers also had to shut down the second season of the Kapil Sharma Show.

On the other hand, Sunil Grover's – Kanpur Wale Khuranas – too hasn't been able to grab the same fan following as his previous show with Kapil. It was reported that Salman Khan, who is co-producing – The Kapil Sharma Show – this season had a talk with Grover on joining the show back. Sunil Grover is currently working with Salman Khan on his upcoming project – Bharat.

And looks like, with a few days left for 'Kanpur Wale Khuranas' to go off-air, Sunil Grover might actually join Kapil and his gang. And the latest social media display of affection is an indication of that. Kapil Sharma has always maintained that the doors to his show for Sunil Grover will always remain open. We wonder if Sunil would take the plunge once again?