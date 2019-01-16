With each passing week, the reception and the entertainment quotient in the second season of Kapil's show – The Kapil Sharma Show – is jumping up by leaps and bounds. After making new TRP records and dethroning many top shows, the KSS is gearing up to land in top spot of the TRP chart.

While many had proclaimed that Kapil had lost his witty and humorous side, those who watch the show can vouch for the fact that he hasn't. The show is every bit of fun and entertaining as we expect it to be, wanted it to be. Salman Khan too has joined the show this year as a co-producer along with Kapil Sharma and is leaving no stones unturned in trying to make it a success. So much so, that Salman even graced the show with his father – the legendary Salim Khan – and brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

However, as per a report in Amar Ujala, the comedian has landed himself in trouble again by drifting away from the script and making unsavoury comments on a woman in the show. It has been said that Kapil went a bit too far in complementing the woman and ended up saying, "Agar papa saath mein nahi aaye hote, to main aur baatein karta." While we don't know whether the woman minded the whole thing or not, the crew was not happy with this.

In fact, as per the reports, crew members went up to Salman Khan to ask Kapil to just stick to the script and not to digress or make any such comments which might land them in trouble.

However, there is one good news for all the Kapil Sharma fans. After a year-long battle of words, online sledging, intense competition and downfall, it seems both Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma are ready to bury the hatchet. Things seem to be falling back into place for the two ace comedians and with Kanpur Wale Khuranas ready to go off-air soon, it wouldn't be surprising to see the duo performing together.