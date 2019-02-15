Navjot Singh Sidhu, Kapil Sharma
Twitter users are currently fuming over Punjab cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for saying that the dialogue with Islamabad should continue even after the dastardly attack at Pulwama where 45 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were killed by a suicide attack evoking widespread condemnation and calls for action against Pakistan.

Angry Twitter users are now demanding Sidhu's removal from The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted by Kapil Sharma. He appears as the special guest on the comedy show which airs on Sony TV. 

Many people have been condemning Sidhu's take on Pulwama terror attack and are of the opinion that The Kapil Sharma Show should be boycotted until Sony TV fires Sidhu from the show.

Sidhu, who seems to be wanting to harp on his friendship with Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan, on Friday, said, "Whereever wars are fought and such things (Pulwama type attack) happen, dialogue also continues simultaneously. There is a need to find a permanent solution to (issues between India and Pakistan).

Further justifying his take on the matter regarding dialogue between the two nuclear neighbours, Sidhu said, "Such people (terrorists) have no religion, no country and no caste. When a snake bites, its anti-dote is also snake poison."

Though Sidhu condemned the Pulwama terror attack on the CRPF convoy on Thursday (February 14), he said that the entire nation (Pakistan) could not be blamed for the actions of a handful people.

"This (attack) should be condemned by all. For a handful people, you cannot blame an entire nation. Those behind the attack must be punished," Sidhu said.

But it looks like Sidhu's words have brutally backfired. Take a look at some of the angry reaction from the Twitter world against Sidhu.

(With IANS Inputs)