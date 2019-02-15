Twitter users are currently fuming over Punjab cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for saying that the dialogue with Islamabad should continue even after the dastardly attack at Pulwama where 45 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were killed by a suicide attack evoking widespread condemnation and calls for action against Pakistan.

Angry Twitter users are now demanding Sidhu's removal from The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted by Kapil Sharma. He appears as the special guest on the comedy show which airs on Sony TV.

Many people have been condemning Sidhu's take on Pulwama terror attack and are of the opinion that The Kapil Sharma Show should be boycotted until Sony TV fires Sidhu from the show.

Sidhu, who seems to be wanting to harp on his friendship with Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan, on Friday, said, "Whereever wars are fought and such things (Pulwama type attack) happen, dialogue also continues simultaneously. There is a need to find a permanent solution to (issues between India and Pakistan).

Further justifying his take on the matter regarding dialogue between the two nuclear neighbours, Sidhu said, "Such people (terrorists) have no religion, no country and no caste. When a snake bites, its anti-dote is also snake poison."

Though Sidhu condemned the Pulwama terror attack on the CRPF convoy on Thursday (February 14), he said that the entire nation (Pakistan) could not be blamed for the actions of a handful people.

"This (attack) should be condemned by all. For a handful people, you cannot blame an entire nation. Those behind the attack must be punished," Sidhu said.

But it looks like Sidhu's words have brutally backfired. Take a look at some of the angry reaction from the Twitter world against Sidhu.

Why don't we boycott THE KAPIL SHARMA show unless the producers fire Sidhu first #nationfirst #PulwamaTerrorAttack #kicksidhu — shantiman (@drdattaarunava) February 15, 2019

Request all Nationalist please don't watch Kapil Sharma show because Suar sidhu (Gaddar) is part of that show. https://t.co/gO3jlaQsai — Naresh sachdeva (@Nareshksachdeva) February 15, 2019

Boycott Kapil Sharma show till siddhu is there as he still wants dialogue with Pakistan and he is the one who hugged general bajwa of Pakistan #RIPBraveHearts — DrKrishna Shrivastav (@imkrish86) February 15, 2019

True let's all pledge 2 not watch kapil sharma show till sidhu is removed from d show,height of idioticity by sidhu ,jab tak sidhu jaisa deshdrohi show mein hai mai tab tak TKSS nhi dekhunga,enough is enough @SonyTV #Removesidhu #PulwamaRevenge & urge Bollywood to ban Pak artists https://t.co/35tPk4dqSn — sundeep bhatnagar (@sundeep9724) February 15, 2019

Navjot sidhu always speech in the favour of Pakistan for peace when it comes to matter between ind -pak, Any violence from Pakistan to India,he speechs chup ho ja guru,so sidhu ko Kapil Sharma show se nikala ke,Tali thok na cahayie,khateak — shakti sahu (@shakti1207) February 15, 2019

Kapil Sharma and Navjot Sidhu both are minting money from India and favouring Pakistanis. These Bhaands keep licking Ass of every Pakistani coming to their show. Boycott these Bhaands. — Sanjay (@snjyd) February 15, 2019

Throw Out Sidhu From The Kapil Sharma Show Or Els We #Boycott The Kapil Sharma Show..!!@SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9 — Soumya Roy (@SamRoy_) February 15, 2019

Dear friends plz boycott Kapil Sharma show till Pakistan loving navjot sidhu is thrown out the show. At least that we can do to honor our soldiers. So let start doing enemies within our country to be kicked out.jai hind@KapilSharmaK9 — Nishant Kumar (@nishant4angel) February 15, 2019

(With IANS Inputs)