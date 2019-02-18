Navjot Singh Sidhu drew a lot of criticism for his statement on Pulwama attack where he had said that "nations cannot be held responsible for the dastardly acts of terrorists" and that the dialogue with Islamabad should continue. While angry Twitter users have been demanding Sony TV to fire Sidhu from The Kapil Sharma Show, a close friend of Kapil Sharma has now revealed that the ace comedian is embarrassed and shocked over Sidhu's remarks.

Following Sidhu's remarks, Kapil seems to have distanced himself from commenting on the entire episode. "Of course Kapil is embarrassed and shocked. But he is very close to Sidhu and won't speak against him," a close friend of Kapil Sharma was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

It was reported that Sidhu was shown the exit door post his comment on Pulwama attack and was being replaced by Archana Puran Singh as the co-host on The Kapil Sharma Show. While Archana had said that though she has shot two episodes on February 9 and 13, she hasn't been approached to replace Sidhu permanently. She further added that it would be wrong to consider this as an "opportunity".

And now a source close to Kapil Sharma too has refuted the claims of Sidhu being sacked permanently.

"Abhi aisi koi baat nahin hui hai. Everybody in the show is too shocked and embarrassed by Sidhuji's comments to react. There is no immediate move to remove him," the source told the entertainment website.

It remains to be seen if the amounting pressure on Sidhu will force Sony TV to remove him from The Kapil Sharma Show or not.