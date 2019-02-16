After a year of many controversies and downfall, Kapil Sharma is back with a bang. The second season of his popular show, The Kapil Sharma Show, is not just gaining a lot of praises from millions of fans but is also topping the TRP charts.

But seems like old habits die hard. Just when things were going smoothly for the comedian-actor both professionally and personally, Kapil is back in news for the wrong reason. Apparently, he has embroiled himself in controversy yet again.

Reportedly, the 37-year-old comedian-actor threw starry tantrums at a recent event held at a suburban hotel in Mumbai. The event was also graced by Ranveer Singh, Mika Singh and others. While Ranveer obliged his fans' requests for selfies, Kapil not only refused to pose but his attitude towards fans was also not friendly.

"Kapil not only declined to pose for pictures and selfies, but he was also rather curt in his refusal. His attitude completely put off the guests who requested him for a photograph. Ranveer was his usual warm and friendly self when some guests requested him for pictures. His enthusiasm floored them and they were amazed by how nicely he treated them all," a source told DNA.

Not just tantrums, Kapil also faced backlash on Twitter yesterday after Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show, made some distasteful comments on the Pulwama terror attacks.

While Twitterati mercilessly trolled Sidhu, they also attacked Kapil, demanding him to sack Sidhu from the show. Many also threatened to boycott The Kapil Sharma Show until Sidhu is sacked.