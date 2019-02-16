After Navjot Singh Sidhu faced severe backlash for his remarks on Pulwama attack, makers of The Kapil Sharma Show have reportedly decided to pull him down from the show.

Soon after Sidhu's reaction to the terrorist attack in Pulwama, in which over 40 CRPF jawans were killed, people on social media started demanding that he should be removed from The Kapil Sharma Show. Some even threatened to boycott the how if Sidhu is not removed.

According to Pinkvilla, the makers of the comedy show have now decided to sack Sidhu, and replace him with Archana Puran Singh.

"The production has been told about the decision and the shoot which was schedule to take place tomorrow has been postponed till a replacement is found. Achana Puran Singh is in talks to replace Navjot on the show," the entertainment portal quoted a source as saying.

While strong reactions have been coming in from various quarters regarding the attack, Sidhu's remark on the tragic incident did not go down well with a large section of people.

"It is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished. For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual?," he had said.

The attack was claimed by a terror outfit called Jaish-e-Mohammed, which is believed to be having its base in Pakistan.

Sidhu had triggered a controversy last year also when he attended Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan's swearing-in-ceremony. He was much criticised for hugging Pakistan Army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa as well.

The CRPF jawans convoy was moving from Jammu to Srinangar when a suicide bomber carried off the attack with around 60 kilograms of explosives. It is the worst terror attack on soldiers of the country in decades.