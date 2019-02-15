A 22-year-old school dropout, described as a quiet and shy by his schoolmates and a resident of Kakapora village in Pulwama, suddenly disappeared from his home last year.

After a few days, his photograph posing with AK-47 guns along with other local boys went viral where they claimed to have joined the Jaish--e-Mohammad outfit. His father and brother even lodged an FIR in the Pulwama police station to find him, but soon afterwards the police were ceratin that he was training to become a militant.

Adil, also came to be known as Waqas commando in South Kashmir according to police sources was also linked to small attacks on police parties and security convoys in the valley.

"He was always on our radar and was a C grade militant," a police official said.

Adil may have also been involved in various sniper attacks that took place on security forces last year leading to the casualties of soldiers. These sniper attacks were masterminded by Usman Haider, who is also the nephew of JeM chief, Masood Azhar. Usman was killed by the security forces in 2018 and it was described as a major achievement by the agencies. The police also claimed to have wiped out most of the leadership of the JeM outfit in Kashmir.

In 2017, the security forces also killed Khalid, another nephew of Masood Azhar and a top JeM commander.

In a viral video, which was circulated on social media hours after the deadly Pulwama attack, the car bomber Adil Dar said that the attack he would carry out is an act of revenge against the killing of Masood Azhar's nephews, the Kulgam civilian killings and Babri Masjid demolition.

Adil also said that the war against India doesn't stop at his killing and that there are thousands of youth like him who want to join the militant folds and avenge the atrocities committed by the forces. He claimed that the killing of a few JeM commanders has not deterred them from fighting the Indian forces and many such attacks are on way.

The suicide attacker also reminded Indian government of the Uri, Pathankot, Parliament attacks and said that there will come a time when the slogans of Allah-u-Akbar (God is great) will be heard at the Babri Masjid site. With the flags of JeM outfit in the background, Adil said that he was waiting for this attack to take place for a year.

"By the time, you will watch this video, I will be enjoying in heaven," the suicide attacker said. "Be it the sniper attacks, targetted killings, or IED explosions, we have given nightmares to Indian forces and will continue to do so," Adil said.

