The controversy related to Navjot Singh Sidhu's comments on the Pulwama attack refuses to die down anytime soon. Navjot Singh Sidhu, who, apart from being a parliamentarian also is an integral part of the Kapil Sharma Show, has apparently been fired from the show for his insensitive comments on the martyred CRPF jawans.

"For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished," Sidhu had said. Sidhu's comments didn't go down well with the makers of the show and Twitterati who demanded his immediate ouster from the show.

In a video published by ABP News, Kapil Sharma had strongly come out in support of Navjot Singh Sidhu. Supporting Sidhu, he had said that there should be a solid answer to this and these small things like someone should be banned and Sidhu should be sacked from the show should not be given importance.

However, as per a latest report in DNA, the decision to replace Sidhu wasn't taken by the makers of the show under any kind of pressure from Twitterati. In fact, the report suggests that it was Salman Khan who wanted Navjot Singh Sindhu not to be a part of the show anymore. Owing to the good TRPs and heavy money invested in the show, Salman wanted the matter to cool down before making any official announcement about the same.

There were reports of a few episodes being shot with Archana Puran Singh as the celebrity guest replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu. However, both Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh seem to be clueless about the alleged decision taken by the makers.