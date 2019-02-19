The controversy related to Navjot Singh Sidhu's comments on the Pulwama attack refuses to die down anytime soon. After #UnsubscribeSonyTV and #sacksidhu, now hashtag #BoycottKapilSharma has started trending on Twitter following Kapil's statements in support of Sidhu.

"For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished," Sidhu had said.

In a video published by ABP News, Kapil Sharma has strongly come out in support of Navjot Singh Sidhu. He can be heard saying that there should be a solid answer to this and these small things like someone should be banned and Sidhu should be sacked from the show should not be given importance.

He added that if Sidhu's exit from the show would curb all the problems, then he himself would have left the show. Kapil also said that by launching some hashtags like #boycottsidhu or #boycottkapilsharmashow, people are just digressing the attention of the youth from the main topic.

There were reports of Archana Puran Singh replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu but Archana and Sidhu were clueless about any such development.

Thousands of social media users are now demanding to boycott Kapil and his show for his stance on the statement made by Navjot Singh Sidhu. Let's take a look at some of the tweets.

Look at him. Talks like a joker! So much arrogance in his voice. And No pain or any feelings for so many jawans martyerd. Abhorrent!#boycottkapilsharma https://t.co/aBiG97NaYb — savita SINGH (@savitasing) February 18, 2019

Unsubscribed @SonyTV



This Sony TV has its own agenda. They are traitors and having sympathy towards terrorist and Pakistan.



I request all of you to please stop watching Sony TV and Unsubscribe it asap@TajinderBagga #PulwamaAttack #boycottkapilsharma https://t.co/bjfGwTtVCp — Kyun Batau (@BatauKyun) February 18, 2019

Remember @KapilSharmaK9 , Ego Vanishes Everyone !!



I was your fan but after watching your stand for a Terrorist Sympathizer I curse myself for being your fan!!



Being a son of Police Officer, this was not expected from u!! You have lost it completely today#BoycottKapilSharma https://t.co/RqkMAhWpOD — Aparna ?? (@imAPramanik) February 18, 2019

Now, what new twist and turn this entire fiasco would take remains to be seen.