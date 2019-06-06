Things seem to be going well for both Kapil Sharma and the co-producer of his show – Salman Khan. While Salman Khan is ruling on the big screen, there's no denying the fact that there is no one bigger and more bankable than Kapil Sharma on the small screen. While Kapil's show has been making new waves with each episode, Salman's latest film – Bharat – is again expected to break all the previous box-office records.

Apart from the people of the industry, Salman's well-wishers too wished him the best for his film. Kapil Sharma too took to Twitter to convey him and the entire team of Bharat his best wishes. He wrote, "#Bharat is releasing worldwide today .. my best wishes to @BeingSalmanKhan bhai #katrinakaif @WhoSunilGrover paji @aliabbaszafar n the entire team of Bharat go n watch with ur family."

Well, the tweet seems to say that all is well between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. At least, from Kapil's perspective.

Unless you have been living under a rock, you would know that Kapil Sharma had a nasty fall out with Sunil Grover post which, Grover left his show. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif recently visited the sets of the Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film – Bharat. When Sunil Grover was asked about his absence on the show, he said, " I didn't feel like going there (The Kapil Sharma Show) so I didn't go."

Recently, in an interview, Sunil had said that there is no question of him returning to the Kapil Sharma show as he doesn't even watch it. Clarifying his stance further, he said that he doesn't watch any show which doesn't feature him. He also revealed that Salman Khan had asked him to reconcile and go back to the show but never forced him to do anything as per his wish.