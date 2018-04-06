Kapil Sharma, who returned to the small screen with Family Time With Kapil Sharma after a hiatus of several months, seems to be under a lot of pressure.

Despite a lot of hype and promotion, the first episode received a lot of criticism from viewers, who unanimously claimed it to be "boring" and "lacked charm".

Unlike Kapil's previous shows - Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show - that were massively popular, Family Time With Kapil Sharma failed to make it to the top five most-watched shows in the viewership report. It was ranked 10th in the television viewership report although it beat the likes of Ishqbaaaz, Bepannah, and others.

And now, it seems that the makers are trying their best to increase the ratings. According to a DNA report, Sumona Chakravarti has been approached to be a part of Family Time with Kapil Sharma.

Sumona had been a key member of Kapil's previous shows Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show and her chemistry with the comedian had always been loved by viewers. However, the report said the actress is yet to give her nod to the new show.

There are also reports that Family Time with Kapil Sharma may go off air soon as the ratings are not up to the expectations of the makers. Also, Sony TV channel that airs the show has been wasting a whopping Rs 30-35 lakh on every shoot that Kapil cancels. The ace comedian as apparently canceled shoots of nearly six episodes so far.

On the other hand, Kapil's former colleagues including Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra are gearing up for a new show Dhan Dhana Dhan. The promo of the show was out on Friday, April 6, and is expected to give tough competition to Kapil's show.