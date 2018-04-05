Within two weeks of Family Time With Kapil Sharma going on-air, reports suggested that Kapil Sharma's new show, which airs on Sony TV, will soon go off-air owing to its disappointing start. However, the show has made it to the list of the most viewed programs in the Hindi speaking market (HSM).

In the HSM urban market, Family Time With Kapil Sharma garnered over 5,01crore impressions and found its place in the top 10 programs beating the likes of Ishqbaaz, Bepanah and others.

However, it failed to make a mark in the HSM rural market.

In the overall list, Kapil Sharma's new show grabbed the 16th position in the list with over 7,08 crore impressions.

Kapil Sharma came back to the small screen 8 months after his comedy show named The Kapil Sharma Show went off-air last year. Questions were raised on his sincerity towards his new show after the comedian reportedly canceled almost six schedules within a week.

There were reports that Kapil canceled Rani Mukerji's episode where the actress was supposed to promote her film Hichki. Later, it was reported that the comedian also canceled Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's episode to promote their film Baaghi 2.

Later, Kapil clarified on Twitter that the Baaghi 2 team was never scheduled to shoot for his new show. "Tiger was never supposed to shoot for our 2nd episode, so shoot cancel hone ka sawaal hi paida nahi hota.kuch to authenticity rakha karo yaar.Twitter kya ab explanation dene ke liye hi reh gya hai?Best wishes to my brother @iTIGERSHROFF for #baaghi2 see u soon bro.. lots of love [sic]," Kapil tweeted.

Many speculated that the reason behind Kapil canceling the shoot schedules was because of his ongoing tussle with his friend-turned-foe Sunil Grover. The two were recently engaged in a Twitter war where they exchanged sharp words which later turned into a mud-slinging game.

But the question remains will Family Time With Kapil Sharma go off-air soon? Only time will tell.