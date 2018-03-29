All is not going well for Sony TV's new show Family Time with Kapil Sharma. Besides having received a lot of criticism on its first episode, many shoots have also been cancelled.

The latest shoot that the show's host Kapil Sharma cancelled was with an A-lister Rani Mukerji, who was supposed to promote her film Hichki on the new show.

It is known that a lot goes into shooting an episode – from cameraman, lightman to spotboy – several people are involved for a single episode. Also, the Family Time with Kapil Sharma is apparently a 13-camera shoot, which makes it more expensive.

Yet, the makers seem to have no qualms in wasting money when it comes to their relation with Kapil.

According to a report in SpotboyE.com, Sony TV has been wasting a whopping Rs 30-35 lakh on every shoot that the ace comedian cancels.

Besides forcing the Hichki team to return home, Kapil's unprofessionalism had also resulted in the show's launch event getting cancelled.

Not just that, the shoot with team of Baaghi 2 was also cancelled due to technical difficulties. Kapil, however, took to Twitter to say: "Tiger was never supposed to shoot for our 2nd episode, so shoot cancel hone ka sawaal hi paida nahi hota.kuch to authenticity rakha karo yaar.Twitter kya ab explanation dene ke liye hi reh gya hai?Best wishes to my brother @iTIGERSHROFF for #baaghi2 see u soon bro.. lots of love [sic]."

Now, given that Kapil is starting afresh with Family Time with Kapil Sharma after a sinking career post The Kapil Sharma Show, he surely does need to pull up his socks as cancelling shoots on regular basis may not only affect the show, but also spoil his relationship with Bollywood stars.