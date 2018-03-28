Are Kapil Sharma and his new show Family Time with Kapil Sharma in trouble again? According to a website, Kapil has yet again canceled a shoot with an A-lister — Rani Mukerji.

Kapil was supposed to shoot with Rani Mukerji and the film's starcast post Hichki's success but canceled the shoot without citing any reason. A fan had posted on Twitter about the shoot March 26.

#FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma

Kids Special shoot tomorrow noon after 2pm#Hichki Promotionss#RaniMukerji

Send Names now!

DM in our Inbox.

You can also come with kids.

Special arrangements may be there for kids.



FREE ENTRY!



ID proof Most!#KapilSharma#FTWKS @kapilfan_dom pic.twitter.com/EFSDBn33lC — #FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma (@FTWKSFc) March 26, 2018

And now, a new circular is going around announcing a new date to shoot but this time without any mention of Hichki.

#FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma

Next shoot on 29th March.

Time will inform you later.



DM now to watch.

Only Family Audiance will be taken.



Goregaon east, Filmcity#Mumbai #KapilSharma#FTWKS pic.twitter.com/ZH7f0BR4aI — ACTIVIE KAPILIANS ?9⃣ (@kapilfan_dom) March 28, 2018

According to Spotboye.com, Kapil Sharma was supposed to report on set at 2 pm but the actor didn't turn up. The crew was on hold till 7.30 pm before they called off the shoot. The report further said that Rani was earlier called at 6 pm but just before leaving Yash Raj Studios, her team got a message saying that the shoot had been postponed to 8 pm. And two hours later, the shoot was canceled and the message said: 'Kapil has canceled the shoot', reports suggest.

What could have been the excuse this time, we wonder? But will Rani react to this?

For those unaware, when Kapil Sharma canceled the shoot with Tiger Shroff, he took to Twitter to say: "Tiger was never supposed to shoot for our 2nd episode, so shoot cancel hone ka sawaal hi paida nahi hota.kuch to authenticity rakha karo yaar.Twitter kya ab explanation dene ke liye hi reh gya hai?Best wishes to my brother @iTIGERSHROFF for #baaghi2 see u soon bro.. lots of love [sic]."

Let's hope the channel and Kapil Sharma have a really good reason this time to cancel the shoot.