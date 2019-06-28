This week's TRP report is the biggest shocker of all times. While we had expected the entry of Karan Singh Grover to shake up the charts and shoot up in the TRP report, nothing of that sort seems to have happened. A permanent fixture in the top ten, the Kapil Sharma Show, too, is out of the top ten race this week.

Kundali Bhagya, which has been at the top of the game for a while now, continues to be on top this week too. The show is closely followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the second spot. Kumkum Bhagya has slipped a bit but still enjoys the favourable third spot this week. Despite the absence of Disha Vakhani, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to tickle the funny bones of the audience and has grabbed the fourth spot this week, as per a report in Pinkvilla.

The fifth spot has been grabbed by Tujhse Hai Raabta which was at the third spot last week. The show has been followed by Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 at the sixth spot. Karan Singh Grover recently entered the show as Mr Bajaj. It was expected that Karan Singh Grover, who has joined Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Mr Bajaj, might be able to bring back the show towards the top. KSG's look as Mr Bajaj, played by Ronit Roy in the earlier series, received massive applause from all sections of netizens. His wife Bipasha Basu too couldn't stop gushing at the actor's dapper salt-and-pepper look.

Super Dancer Chapter 3 is at the seventh spot this week followed by Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala at the eighth spot. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is at the ninth spot followed by Madhuri Dixit judged dance reality show - Dance Deewane at the tenth spot.