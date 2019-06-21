Trust the TRP reports to shock and surprise you every week. And this week's TRP report is no different. While unexpected shows have entered the top five list, the shows we were expecting to do well, have dropped down drastically.

The first position in the TRP list has been bagged by Kumkum Bhagya starring Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia. Kundali Bhagya, the spin-off show, has bagged the second position this week. Tujhse hai Raabta, has taken a massive jump and is at the third spot this week. Super Dancer 3, which was at the second and third spot, in the former weeks, has now slipped down to the fourth spot. The dance reality show is judged by Geeta Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Anurag Basu.

Most-talked-about reality show The Kapil Sharma Show, which was at the fourth spot last week after having dethroned Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has again slipped in its position. The show is out of the top five race this week. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which had slipped from the top five last week, has made re-entry and is back at fifth spot.

It is expected that Karan Singh Grover, who has joined Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Mr Bajaj, might be able to bring back the show towards the top. KSG's look as Mr Bajaj, played by Ronit Roy in the earlier series, has received massive applause from all sections of netizens. His wife Bipasha Basu too couldn't stop gushing at the actor's dapper salt-and-pepper look. Hina Khan, who had joined the show as the iconic Komolika, had received a thunderous welcome from the industry. However, the diva decided to leave the show post which, Komolika was killed in the plot.