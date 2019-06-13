It's that time of the week again when we bring to you the report on who won, who lost, who struggled and who fared well in the race of viewership last week. With many surprising entries and exits in the top five chart, let's take a look at the surprising TRP report this week.

As per a Pinkvilla report, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which grabbed headline for the exit of Hina Khan (Komolika) from the show, has not been featured in the top five this week. Which comes as a big surprise since the show had maintained its spot in the top five throughout its run so far. Even last week, the show had grabbed fourth position in the chart. However, the entry of Mr Bajaj played by Karan Singh Grover, might bring it back to the top five next week.

While Ekta Kapoor's Kundali Bhagya has grabbed the top spot, its Kumkum Bhagya that has secured the second position in the list. Super Dancer, which was at the second spot last week has dropped down by a point and is at the third spot this week. The Kapil Sharma Show, which saw Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in the previous episode has bagged the fourth position. There is no doubt about the fact that Katrina and Salman's episode was not only entertaining but also was the episode of many revelations; which is why the show must have seen a jump. The fifth position has been held by Tujhse Hai Raabta.

For the fans of Kapil Sharma, there has been a big news. The comedy king would soon turn father and Ginni Chatrath and Kapil are expecting their first child together. Ever since the word got out, celebs have been teasing the comedian on the show about the same.