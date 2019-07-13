Kapil Sharma recently took a dig at himself during one of the episodes of his show, with the guests from the film – Family of Thakurganj – on the sets. Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Saurabh Shukla and Pavan Malhotra were a part of this episode.

Taking a jibe at himself, Kapil told Saurabh that they never got a chance to meet because every time the comedian-turned-actor tried inviting Saurabh on his show, it got shut down. Saurabh had complained that he was never invited for Kapil's show. Kapil's comment left Saurabh and audience in splits.

Kapil also made fun of Jimmy's characters in his movies. He said that Jimmy's wife must be really secure since he doesn't get any girl onscreen, there is no chance he would get anyone else off-screen either.

Archana Puran Singh, who is a constant subject of Kapil's jokes, was made of fun of in this episode as well. Kapil asked Saurabh - who has worked with Archana in the past - if she used to sit on someone else's chair even on the film sets. Kapil was taking a dig at Archana sitting in Navjot Singh Sidhu's place.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Archana Puran Singh has spoken up about how different she is from the Sidhu. "We are two very different individuals. He has earned a name for himself and so have I. Our personalities are very different and both of us are happy in our own space," she said.

Kapil Sharma is one of the best comedians we have in the industry today. From pulling legs of his guests to taking digs at himself, the comedian-turned-actor knows how to keep the audience entertained. While the Kapil Sharma Show is spreading its fan-base, one episode at a time, there was a time when the show had to be shut down owing to troubles in Kapil Sharma's own life and bad TRPs.