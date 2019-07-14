Kangana Ranaut has been at loggerheads with the media ever since she got into a verbal altercation with a journalist at the recent Judgementall Hai Kya song launch event. The untoward incident led the members of the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India (EJG) to impose a ban on Kangana across all platforms and also demanded a public apology from the actress. Members of the Mumbai Press Club, Press Club of India and others have also extended their support to EJG's decision to boycott Kangana from any media coverage.

The actress, however, not just only refused to apologise to the section of the media but also slammed them in a video message calling them as 'termites', 'pseudo', 'traitors' and 'tenth-fail'. She even sent a legal notice to EJG through her lawyer Rizwan Siddique accusing them of intimidating her by extending their support to the journalist whom she had a heated argument with.

While many people have condemned Kangana's disrespectful and abusive behaviour towards journalists, megastar Amitabh Bachchan seems to have given the Manikarnika actress a reality check through his cryptic tweet asking her to stop the menace.

"Superiority does not come from birth, its created from one's qualities. Milk - Yoghurt-Buttermilk-Butter all belong to the same clan but their values are different (Loose translation of the caption in Hindi)," Amitabh Bachchan tweeted.

In another tweet, Big B said, "Never let your loyalty become slavery. Know when to let go and never compromise on self respect."

While Big B's tweets may suit the ugly spat between Kangana and the press, the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India has been formed on a similar note that says - "Give Respect, Get Respect."