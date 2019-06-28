Ever since the look of Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo was released, the buzz around the film has gained momentum. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film also brings together the unique pairing of Amitabh Bachchan with Ayushmann Khurrana. The shooting of the film is currently underway in Lucknow where Big B is staying at a 5-star luxury hotel.

One would expect a man and star of this stature – Amitabh Bachchan – to throw tantrums or be very picky when it comes to food, but as per a report in IANS, he is none of that. The 'Shehenshah of Bollywood' is very complacent when it comes to food choices.

What's more? When the hotel staff thought of serving Awadhi meat delicacies to Big B, he refused. Big B prefers vegetarian food over lean meats these days.

A staff member has revealed his eating habits.

Breakfast

For breakfast, Big B doesn't like too much and certainly doesn't believe in having breakfast like a king. Big B takes a glass of milk and scrambled eggs sans chillies for his breakfast.

Lunch

Big B doesn't take rice or meat for lunch. He prefers rotis with dal and a vegetable for lunch.

Dinner

When it comes to dinner, Big B prefers keeping it light. On most days he takes just a bowl of soup for dinner and nothing solid.

Moving on from his food and eating habits, let's take a look at Bachchan household's WhatsApp activities.

Who's the most active: When it comes to being the most active person in the group - it's the papa Bachchan. Yes, as revealed by Abhishek, it's his father Amitabh Bachchan who is the most active person in the group.

Take-off and landing rule: As per a rule in the Bachchan family, all the members are expected to mention on the WhatsApp group when they board a flight or when they land. Remembering a funny incident, Abhishek revealed that once his mother Jaya Bachchan had sent a message in the afternoon saying that she had landed and reached home. His father, Mr Bachchan, saw the message later in the day and wrote, "have a safe flight," when she was actually at home in some other room.