It's not always controversies which are given birth on Karan Johar's show – Koffee with Karan. Sometimes, the show also gives us a sneak peek into the interesting personal lives of the film stars we idolise. And the latest episode featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan was just about that.

Not only did we get to know some interesting secrets about the Bachchan family, we also found an answer to many of the unanswered questions about them.

Who's the most active: When it comes to being the most active person in the group - it's the papa Bachchan. Yes, as revealed by Abhishek, it's his father Amitabh Bachchan who is the most active person in the group.

Jaya Bachchan's good morning messages: Just like it happens in all our regular family groups, Jaya Bachchan is the one who has taken up the responsibility of sending sentimental, sensible, preachy messages and videos to the group every day.

Agastya is the coolest: For mamu Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya is the coolest member in the group. AB Jr reasons that Agastya is the only one who puts his mother on her place and keeps cracking jokes on her.

Take-off and landing rule: As per a rule in the Bachchan family, all the members are expected to mention on the WhatsApp group when they board a flight or when they land. Remembering a funny incident, Abhishek revealed that once his mother Jaya Bachchan had sent a message in the afternoon saying that she had landed and reached home. His father, Mr Bachchan, saw the message later in the day and wrote, "have a safe flight," when she was actually at home in some other room.

Aishwarya is the least active member: Shweta Bachchan revealed that Aishwarya takes forever to respond to messages and calls and is never active on her phone.