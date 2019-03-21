We had recently told you how a Reddit user, who is the security manager for VIPs at Mumbai airport, had opened up about a number of celebrities and their good-bad behaviour at the airport. From Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan to Mira Rajput and Sussanne Khan; the thread had revealed their attitude while at the airport.

Talking about Shweta Bachchan's daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, the user said that the Bachchan girl always throws her weight around and demands security or shuttle even when it is clearly not required. The thread had also revealed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is always cheerful and courteous and never has any sort of starry demands at the airport.

Talking about Big B, the thread revealed that Amitabh Bachchan is always kind and courteous. He goes about doing his thing without expecting any preferential treatment. Abhishek Bachchan too is quite grounded and never misbehaves. However, he is not always as cheerful as Aishwarya is. However, the post also mentioned that Jaya Bachchan is always grumpy.

The most surprising revelations were - the chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is just for the cameras and Mira Rajput once wanted an airport staff to do her nails. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas don't get involved in any sort of PDA at the airport and are usually very quiet. The user also claimed that Sussanne Khan is quite unpleasant with people at the airport and in flight too. It was also revealed that Rekha looks like a different person whenever she comes without any make-up. Vidya Balan too looks very different off-screen.