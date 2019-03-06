We had recently told you how a Reddit user, who is the security manager for VIPs at Mumbai airport, had claimed that the chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is just for the cameras. Now, we have more updates from the same thread which talks about how some star wives are often caught throwing attitude around.

On being asked whether star wives like Sakshi Dhoni and Mira Rajput throw tantrums at the airport, the Reddit user replied in affirmative. Narrating the incident, he said that apart from asking for shuttle service, Mira Rajput comes up with some crazy demands every now and then. Talking about one such demand, he said that Mira Rajput wanted an airport staff to do her nails. Since the demand came out of nowhere and wasn't a part of their job profile, the staff politely refused. However, Mira didn't lose her cool but, accepted it gracefully. The user also claimed that Sussanne Khan is quite unpleasant with people at the airport and in flight too.

On being asked about Ranveer and Deepika's chemistry, the thread had revealed that Ranveer and Deepika are stuck to their phones and barely talk to anyone or each other. The thread further stated that magic only happens between the two when a camera comes. Surprised? So were we. The thread also revealed that Ranveer has a very weird sense of humour and sometimes he tends to go overboard. However, Deepika always maintains her silence and calm persona at the airport. The person also revealed that Kajol and Ajay Devgn have genuine chemistry and they are romantic off-camera too.

It was also revealed that Rekha looks like a different person whenever she comes without any make-up. Vidya Balan too looks very different off-screen. But, Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani have glowing skin even without make-up.

International Business Times, India can't vouch for the authenticity of the claims.