As per a Reddit user, who is the security manager for VIPs at Mumbai airport, Sonam Kapoor comes up with some really bizarre demands at the airport and Navya Naveli Nanda does not mind throwing her weight around.

We had recently told you how a Reddit user, who is the security manager for VIPs at Mumbai airport, had opened up about a number of celebrities and their good-bad behaviour at the airport. From Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan to Mira Rajput and Sussanne Khan; the thread had revealed their attitude while at the airport.

Talking about Shweta Bachchan's daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, the user said that the Bachchan girl always throws her weight around and demands security or shuttle even when it is clearly not required. Talking about Sonam Kapoor, the thread revealed that the Kapoors come up with some unexpected demands like asking the airport staff to buy a shoe for her from dutyfree as her legs hurt.

Talking about Salman Khan, he said that the Dabangg star tends to get angry quite often and loses his cool even if he is the one who is late. On the other hand, there are a few celebs like Shradhha Kapoor who sit and wait patiently for the plane to come in case of any delay.

However, the most surprising revelations were - the chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is just for the cameras and Mira Rajput once wanted an airport staff to do her nails. The user also claimed that Sussanne Khan is quite unpleasant with people at the airport and in flight too. It was also revealed that Rekha looks like a different person whenever she comes without any make-up. Vidya Balan too looks very different off-screen.

International Business Times, India can't vouch for the authenticity of the claims.