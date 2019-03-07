We had recently told you how a Reddit user, who is the security manager for VIPs at Mumbai airport, had claimed that the chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is just for the cameras. Now, we have more updates from the same thread which talks about how Salman Khan and Kartik Aaryan behave at the airport.

On being asked how stars behave or do they throw their weight around, the Reddit user gave us an example of Salman Khan and Shraddha Kapoor. Talking about Salman Khan, he said that the Dabangg star tends to get angry quite often and loses his cool even if he is the one who is late. On the other hand, there are a few celebs like Shradhha Kapoor who sit and wait patiently for the plane to come in case of any delay.

Talking about India's latest heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan, the user said that he has a reputation of passing lewd and disgusting jokes. Apart from this, Aaryan is too flirty as well. The thread also revealed that Kartik Aaryan was too pompous in real life which is quite unlike his screen characters.

Talking about star wives, the user had said, that Mira Rajput wanted an airport staff to do her nails. Since the demand came out of nowhere and wasn't a part of their job profile, the staff politely refused. However, Mira didn't lose her cool but, accepted it gracefully. The user also claimed that Sussanne Khan is quite unpleasant with people at the airport and in flight too.

However, the most shocking revelation was that of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The thread had revealed that Ranveer and Deepika are stuck to their phones and barely talk to anyone or each other. The thread further stated that magic only happens between the two when a camera comes.