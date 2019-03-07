In our industry, Salman Khan is one of those, who forgives but it takes him a long, long time to forget. His confessional media statements, celeb fights and candid interviews are a proof of that. And while he may have forgiven Katrina Kaif for walking away from him and finding solace in Ranbir Kapoor's company, he still hasn't been able to forgive Ranbir from his heart.

Salman's first appearance on Karan Johar's coffee couch was living testament to that. Not only did he bring up Ranbir - Katrina again and again but also didn't miss a chance to poke fun at them. In fact, he almost made his emotions for Ranbir Kapoor public when Karan Johar asked him to associate one animal name with the celebs and he associated 'puppy' to that of Ranbir's name.

Not just that, at one point in the chat show, Salman even joked and accused Ranbir Kapoor of leaking his holiday pictures with Katrina Kaif which had become a huge talking point for the entire industry at one point of time.

When Karan Johar breached the subject of paparazzi invasion and said, "There's a paparazzi invasion now. Like when photographs of Katrina were leaked online." Salman was quick to ask, "Ranbir didn't do that?"

If you thought that was it, hold on as there's more. During the rapid fire round, on being asked what advice would he give to the celebs, Salman had quite a candid and sassy reply.

To Ranbir: Have fun!

To Katrina: Make sure he doesn't have fun!

To Hrithik Roshan: You stay out of this

Though Salman was in a light-hearted mood during the talk show, he went on to defend Katrina at several interviews post that. And their camaraderie now speaks for the kind of friendship they have built over the years.