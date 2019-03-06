It seems Salman Khan still hasn't been able to completely forgive Priyanka Chopra for leaving his ambitious project Bharat at the last moment. Speculations of Khan's reluctance in working with her again is proof of that.

The news of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan coming together after 19 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam has left their fans elated and exuberated. Their reunion after all these years can only ensure another blockbuster in the after their grand last project together. The reports of Sanjay Bhansali approaching Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the film was also making rounds but no official confirmation ever came our way.

It was reported that Salman Khan is keen on working with his closest friend in the industry – Katrina Kaif – once again in the film. However, Bhansali didn't give his nod on Kaif. Actresses like Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra are also being considered for the project but no one has been finalised yet.

After Priyanka exited his project, Salman had said in a press conference, "It must have been very difficult for her to make this decision because she was very keen to work on this project. She has called up Arpita a thousand times, saying, 'I want to work with Salman'. She has even called up Ali (Abbas Zafar, director) and told him, 'See if you can get me something in this film. Not doing this had to be because of the wedding or because she doesn't want to work with me anymore. It could be because she doesn't want to work in our industry or wants to work in Hollywood. Whatever she wants to do, I wish her all the best in life. We are glad that she is engaged and happy."

Though Salman attended Priyanka's reception, it appears that when it comes to choosing his co-star, Salman still isn't too keen on giving Chopra a chance.