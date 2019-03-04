The news of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan coming together after 19 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam has left their fans elated and exuberated. The epic combination of Salman Khan and Bhansali is still etched in our memories like it was just yesterday. And their reunion after all these years can only ensure another blockbuster in the making.

The reports of Sanjay Bhansali approaching Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the film was also making rounds but no official confirmation has come our way yet. There were reports of Salman Khan insisting on taking Anushka Sharma for the part. Salman and Anushka have worked together in 'Sultan' which turned out to be super-hit. However, apparently didn't go as planned and hence they had to consider other options for the film.

Now, as per a report in DNA, Salman Khan wants Katrina Kaif to be a part of the film and play his ladylove. Salman and Katrina have recently finished shooting for their upcoming next, Bharat, and Salman apparently wanted to work with her more and had thus, suggested her name to Bhansali. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's friendship goes a long way and hence Salman suggesting Katrina's name was almost expected.

There were also the reports of Salman Khan not being too comfortable with the idea of working with his ex- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film. Though their crackling chemistry was the reason the film turned out to be the way it did, there's too much history between the two to forget and move on.

On Karan Johar's Koffee couch, Priyanka Chopra had also revealed that she is in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film which left us wondering whether Bhansali was considering her for the same film as well.