From Arjun Kapoor to Arijit Singh, let's take a look at 5 celebs Salman would never work with again

Arjun Kapoor: Arjun Kapoor dated Salman Khan's sister – Arpita – for many years before parting ways. And many years later, his affair with Salman's former sister-in-law Malaika Arora has raised many eyebrows. The reason why it seems highly unlikely that the duo would ever come together is an absolute no-brainer.

Arijit Singh: Arijit Singh had gone on a facebook rant one night, claiming how Salman Khan insulted him and wanted to destroy his career. Though the next day he deleted the post, issued clarification and even apologised to Salman; Bhai refused to bury the hatchet.

Malaika Arora: Salman Khan's sister-in-law, Malaika Arora's involvement with a much younger and Salman's protégé, Arjun Kapoor, hasn't gone down well with anyone in the Khan family. There were reports of Salman and Arbaaz having taken the decision of not working with Malaika in the future and allegedly replaced her item number with Kareena Kapoor's in Dabangg 3.

Vivek Oberoi: The ugly episode between Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan can never be forgotten. Soon after the news of Aishwarya being close to Vivek Oberoi had started surfacing, Salman made many calls to Vivek Oberoi threatening to destroy his career and hit him. Vivek too, called up a press meet to wash down his dirty linen in public. Though Vivek has tried many number of times to apologise to Salman after the episode, Salman has always given him the cold shoulder.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: It's the history between the two that would never allow them to come together on the screen. Aishwarya's accusations of Salman Khan being physically abusive with her and Salman's desperate attempts to woo her back have not been hidden from anyone in the industry. The duo parted ways in one of the worst break-ups the industry had seen.