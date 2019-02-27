The romantic chemistry between ex-lovers Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 1999 hit film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is still etched in our hearts and minds like a seashell in the seashore. It was that time when the two fell in love with each other while shooting for the film two years before things had turn awry between them and eventually called it quits. The two are still carrying the bitterness in their hearts and are currently not in talking terms with each other. But it looks like Bhansali is going to make the impossible possible by bringing Aishwarya opposite Salman in his upcoming film tentatively titled Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 2.

A few days ago, it was announced that Bhansali and Salman are reuniting for a love story and the film is all set to go on floor soon. While there was no official confirmation on the casting of the film's leading lady opposite Salman, the industry grapevine suggest that Bhansali is reportedly making efforts to approach and convince Aishwarya to come on board and recreate their 19 years of magic on the big screen.

Earlier, it was reported that Bhansali was keen on casting Deepika Padukone opposite Salman considering their collaboration in successful films like Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. However, Salman, on the other hand, was keen to cast Anushka Sharma considering their chemistry in Sultan and had reportedly recommended her name to Bhansali.

It is to be noted that when Priyanka Chopra recently appeared on Koffee With Karan 6, she revealed that she is currently in talks with Bhansali for a film without going into further details. So there could be a possibility that Priyanka may play the leading lady opposite Salman. And as Salman has time and again said that he has no bad blood againt Priyanka for making a sudden exit from Bharat, it will be interesting to see the two actors coming together as a couple on the silver screen.

While the makers of the film are still on a hunting spree for a leading actress opposite Salman, it remains to be seen if Aishwarya will give her nod for a film opposite her ex-lover and bury the hatchet with him. It also being said that Salman is ready to star opposite Aishwarya without worrying about their equation as his major focus would be on having great share in profits.

And if Bhansali could pull off this biggest casting coup of bringing Salman and Aishwarya together, there's no doubt that the film may get the biggest opening shattering all time box office records of the Hindi cinema.

Let's wait and watch how things will unfold in the days to come.