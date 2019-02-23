While Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas often share their adorable pictures on Instagram, now some photos of the couple kissing each other at a parking lot surfaced on social media.

One fan page on Instagram shared some photos that show Priyanka and Nick having a liplock at a parking lot, apparently just before she was about to get inside the car.

It appears that someone at the parking lot secretly took the pictures, and shared those on social media. Although it is absolutely normal for a couple to have such intimate moments, we are not sure if Priyanka and Nick would be fine about these pictures going out on social media.

The star couple got married in December last year, and their wedding pictures had gone viral on the internet. PeeCee and her hubby never shy away from publicly expressing their love for each other. Their PDA moments are all over social media, and fans cannot get enough of it.

Earlier, ex-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's pictures were leaked as the duo were having a good time on a beach. Some fan had secretly clicked pictures of a bikini-clad Katrina with Ranbir, and had shared it on social media. While the pictures had immediately gone viral, Katrina was extremely upset about it.

Check Priyanka and Nick's PDA below: