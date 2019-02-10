Those of you, who have clicked on the article to lambast us, let us just tell you – we love Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. And there's no two ways about it. The two certainly make for a modern, assertive, secure and amazingly good looking couple. From the way their love story started to their wedding extravaganza, everything has kept us glued to our computer or TV screens throughout. However, off late, we are losing a little interest in their romance and mushy-mushy love. Let us tell you why.

PDA: A little PDA after wedding is expected and even welcoming. But, the PDA that gains more momentum and continues for months and months after the wedding, tends to stop appealing anymore. While we craved to see the duo together in their cosy-ed up avatar together, it now seems a bit too much. And at times, a bit too gimmicky.

We want real romance: The duo was even trolled recently for a cosy picture of the two at their home during their quality time. Fans were quick to point it out that they weren't enjoying their 'we' time together but were busy getting clicked to put it on social media. Now, that is not the kind of romance we have known them for. They don't need to resort to any tactics to keep their fans invested in them. All they need to do is just keep it real.

Too much information: One major thing that separates Anushka-Virat from Priyanka-Nick is their choice to speak less about their relationship. While we don't discourage or look down upon those who speak a lot about their relationship and married life, a little secrecy to keep the curiosity alive wouldn't hurt, would it?

Too many appearances together: There is no denying the fact that we are getting to see a bit too much of them, just about everywhere. The couple is all over the place. No doubt the couple is in demand but they have started to lose out on the stand-out factor they had by making too many appearances everywhere.

Professional talk: The duo has made a name for themselves with their hard work and sincerity. Now, just because they have found each other, they shouldn't stop acknowledging or talking about their work as much as they used to earlier.