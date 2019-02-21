Salman Khan's fondness towards Katrina Kaif is known to everyone. Even after breaking up with her, Salman has never shied away from showing off his affection to Katrina be it on Bigg Boss stage or during an event. Katrina too has remained cordial with him after she broke up with Ranbir Kapoor. But when Katrina was dating Ranbir, Salman didn't even shy away from taking a subtle dig at his ex-girlfriend during his sister Arpita Khan's wedding.

An old video of Salman calling Katrina on stage after her song Chikni Chameli played at Arpita's wedding ceremony has resurfaced on the internet. The video shows Salman taking to the mic and saying, "Katrina Kaif, Katrina Kaif tumhara gaana baj raha hai. Please come on stage."

And when Katrina didn't show up on stage, Salman took some more effort to her on stage by saying, "Ok fine, not Katrina Kaif. Katrina Kapoor, please come on stage."

While Katrina looked visibly embarassed in the moment when she walked up to the stage, Salman went on to take a potshot at her by saying that she missed out on a chance of becoming a Khan.

Take a look.