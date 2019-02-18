Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif may have had their own shares of ups and downs when they were in a relationship and even carried the bitterness in the hearts after they broke up after almost fours if dating. But the two still share a close bond with each other and have broken the notion that exes cannot be good friends. Their millions of fans are still wishing them to reconcile and get married by looking at their current equation. And it just happened recently that a fan popped the question to Katrina Kaif requesting her to get married to Salman Khan.

When Katrina recently appeared on a chat show called Famously Filmfare, she was shown a comment made on Bharat poster featuring Salman Khan where a fan had written, "Plz mam he is parfait to you plzzz shadi karlo please (Please mam, he is perfect for you. Please marry him please)."

After reading the comment, Katrina broke out in laughter and said, "Hmmm... that's my reaction."

During her interaction, when Katrina was asked why is she still single and not dating anyone, she replied, "I really don't know and... I don't know that I will ever be able to do that" and added that she is "as single as one can possibly be."

But later Katrina decided to change her mind after doing some introspection. When she was asked about how she wants her 2019 to be like, she wished for 3 things, "A Filmfare Award, A boyfriend, I don't want to be single now and I want to have my own production company."

During the interaction, Katrina also revealed what men need to do to get to her heart. "Just make sure I'm aware that you want it. Which is think is the first one. And then I think a sense of humour is very important. And Smell good! Yeah," she said.

Well, it will be interesting to see who Katrina would like to date in the days to come. And we are sure that her fans would be definitely rooting for India's most eligible bachelor, the one and only Salman Khan.