Katrina Kaif is one of the few Bollywood actresses who has been so far quite unlucky in love. She dated Salman Khan for almost four years before she decided to part ways with him in 2009. Later, she once again found love in Ranbir Kapoor and dated him for almost 3 years. But yet again the dark clouds of trouble continued to stormed around her paradise and yet again she had to go through a bitter breakup in 2016. Since then, Katrina hasn't dated anyone.

Even after going through ups and downs during her courtship with Salman Khan, Katrina has remained cordial with him and shares a close bond of love and friendship. Their millions of fans are still wishing them to reconcile and get married by looking at their current equation.

Back in 2007, Katrina, who was so much in love with Salman, was asked about her response if ever Salman would ask her to marry him on Koffee With Karan. And she had literally taken a while before answering the question thrown at her by Karan Johar. She blushed, her cheeks had turned red by then, she had lost her words in that moment and then finally replied, "This is not a rapid fire. This is so unfair! This is complete cheating, I swear. Depends when he asks me".

But Katrina's approach was quite different for Ranbir Kapoor with whom many believed that she may get married. The two had shifted to an apartment and were living-in together to spend some quality time with each other. But things turned awry between the lovebirds and soon they called it quits leaving the bitterness in their hearts.

After breaking up with Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina shifted her focus on churning out more projects in Bollywood after moving to a new house. She always avoided talking about her relationship during several media interactions. But when the 35-year-old actress recently appeared on a chat show, she finally broke her silence on her single status.

During her interaction, when Katrina was asked why is she still single and not dating anyone, she replied, "I really don't know and... I don't know that I will ever be able to do that" and added that she is "as single as one can possibly be."

While Katrina remained single post her breakup, Ranbir Kapoor found her love of life in Alia Bhatt. Interestingly, Katrina and Alia shared a close bond of friendship even before she started dating Katrina's ex-boyfriend. There were also reports that Katrina's relation with Alia had suffered a dent because of the latter dating Ranbir. But now, Katrina finally clarified that her equation with Alia is not relevant to her dating life.

"Her dating is not relevant to the equation that I share with her so why should that equation change," Katrina said.

But the question still remains, whether Katrina will be able to love someone like she loved Salman and Ranbir in the past. Only time will tell.