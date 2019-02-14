A special screening of Gully Boy was organised at the Yash Raj Studios on Wednesday (February 13) which was attended by the entire cast of the film and Bollywood fraternity along with Alia Bhatt and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. But something unsual was observed between the two lovebirds by the onlookers when they arrived together in their car at the Gully Boy screening.

Ranbir and Alia were seated besides each other at the back seat and were seen engrossed in their conversation when they were spotted by the paparazzi on their arrival at the venue. However, something didn't feel right as Ranbir looked visibly irritated while speaking to Alia and the latter looked quite confused and disturbed after listening to Ranbir's ordeal.

After witnessing their awkward encounter, people started speculating whether Ranbir felt uncomfortable with Alia sharing passionate lip locks with Ranveer in Gully Boy. For the uninitiated, Ranveer and Alia share not just one or two but four steamy kisses in Zoya Akhtar's directorial. Many even started criticising Ranbir for his unwelcomed behaviour towards Alia while many began advising Alia to stay away from Ranbir reasoning that she lost her smile ever since she got into a relationship with Ranbir.

Many even thought that Ranbir didn't want to attend the screening of Gully Boy but Alia forced him to accompany her while many started comparing Alia's time when she was in relationship with Sidharth Malhotra and never saw her in any such situations before.

"U really dont fit to be with Ranbir. He himself is a cool guy but makes his love stressful n depressed. He ia very possessive plz try n understan Alia. U have lost ur smile n charm whenever ur with him. I can see a quiteness n fear in ur eyes my love get out of this realtionship," an angry user commented on Instagram.

While another user wrote, "U discover far more better, loving, caring, respecting n understanding partner than Ranbir."

We wonder what could've gone wrong between Ranbir and Alia who are considered as one of the most loving couples in the industry.

Take a look.