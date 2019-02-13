Twitter has been bombarded with congratulatory and appreciative messages for Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh for their phenomenal performance in Zoya Akhtar's – Gully Boy. Alia Bhatt, who has given some of the most versatile performances in the last few years, has established the fact once again that she cannot be boxed into a bracket.

And the diva has not just been flying high when it comes to her professional commitments. On personal level too Alia Bhatt's relationship with Ranbir Kapoor is going rock solid. From celebrating special occasions with each other's families to spending quality time together, the duo has been painting the town red. One of the most enviable Bollywood jodis, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have emerged as the power couple the industry had been waiting for.

Ms Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, had recently organised a special screening of the film for their industry people. However, we were left perplexed by Ranbir Kapoor's absence from the screening. Considering the film marks an important inning in Alia's life, has been talked about so much, we expected beau Ranbir to be there for his ladylove during the screening.

But, as per reports, Ranbir Kapoor couldn't attend the screening due to the busy schedule of – Shamshera. Starring along with Vaani Kapoor, Shamshera is Ranbir Kapoor's next ambitious project after Brahmastra for which he has just finished shooting.

It is also said that since they both are probably at the peak of their respective careers right now, the duo is not in a hurry to take the nuptial and would do so when they feel the need for it. Mahesh Bhatt, in an interview with the Telegraph had said, "What they do to their relationship is something they'll have to figure out. Whether it's heading towards that port called 'marriage' - which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century - is something for them to figure out."