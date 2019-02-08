After delivering back-to-back flops, Ranbir Kapoor rose up from the ashes when he portrayed the role of Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju biopic once again putting his rocky stardom on a pedestal. He left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character and also visited Sanjay Dutt's house to observe his mannerism and understand his lifestyle. Ranbir's hardwork paid off on the screen and even Dutt was happy with his performance.

The two will now been seen sharing space in Karan Malhotra's dacoit action drama Shamshera but, a couple of years, Dutt was not sure about Hirani's decision of casting Ranbir in Sanju as he thought that the latter won't be able to display his machismo on the big screen.

According to a report in DNA, Sanjay Dutt, in December, 2016, threw a party at his residence which was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani and David Dhawan. Everything was going fine until Dutt drowned a few pegs and decided to give Ranbir some advice for life.

Later, Dutt walked upto Ranbir and in an inebriated state told him that he wants to produce a film with him. To which, an elated Ranbir replied to him saying that of course he would love to be a part of it. But Ranbir was not aware of what kind of storm was heading his way when Dutt approached him.

As soon as Ranbir gave a positive response to his offer, Dutt, with a straight face, replied to him by saying that the film will be called 'Laddoo'. Dutt's response left Ranbir quite baffled and when the latter repeated the name of the film as a question, Dutt instantly replied, "Yes, after that we will make films called Imarti, Jalebi and then Peda" which was followed by an awkward silence.

Soon Ranbir along other guests sensed where Dutt was leading him. But Dutt, who had drowned a few pegs, continued with his insulting remarks and abuses to Ranbir and told him, "I watched Barfi! on TV recently. What made you do a film like that? @#$^&* bloody hell, you are playing me in the Sanjay Dutt biopic. I don't know how they cast you."

Dutt continued to lecture Ranbir, "You should be a macho man. Act in macho films. You can't be doing films like Barfi!. You should be holding guns and doing action films. Do you think actors like me, Salman and Ajay would have been around for so many years, if we had not played macho characters on screen? You have no connect with the masses and that is very important."

During all this time, Ranbir kept his composure and didn't argue with Dutt when he was busy lecturing him about taking up macho roles. While it looked as if there was no way out of this uneasy situation, Dutt's wife Maanayata came to Ranbir's rescue when she entered the room and asked everyone to have dinner as it was getting quite late.

Well, as they say, all's well that ends well.