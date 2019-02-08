The fact that both Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are not too fond of each other is not a closed secret of Bollywood anymore. And while many would attribute this hatred to their involvement in Katrina Kaif's life at a different point of time, in reality, the story is something else.

Among the many hidden skeletons Bollywood has in its closet, one of them is the ugly fight that took place between Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor at a posh pub in Mumbai before Ranbir Kapoor became a star.

As per a report in India Today, Salman Khan who was the biggest star of the country with back-to-back hits like Wanted and Ready, was enjoying himself at a club in Mumbai with good friend Sanjay Dutt. Newcomer Ranbir Kapoor, who had not made his debut yet, was also at the pub with his set of friends. One thing led to another and the two hot-headed individuals got into a verbal argument in front of the crowd.

And as the argument increased, Salman Khan turned violent and slapped and kicked Ranbir Kapoor. It was only due to the timely intervention of Sanjay Dutt who reminded them that they both belong to the industry and have well-known fathers that the two left each other. An embarrassed and much younger Kapoor scion, left the pub immediately.

Later, it was Salim Khan who sent in an apology to Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor on behalf of his eldest son Salman Khan that the families called it a truce. While the families still share a cordial equation, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor still can't see eye-to-eye. And the entry of Katrina Kaif into their lives, though much later, only worsened the whole dynamics.