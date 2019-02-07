An old video of Salman Khan is out on the internet that shows the actor making some unusual antics in drunken state.

The throwback video is available not just on social media but also on YouTube. An apparent drunk and shirtless Salman is seen having a good time with some of his friends. He along with others are seen singing an old Hindi song, and also struggle to remember the lyrics.

While the video is interesting to watch as it is highly private in nature, the superstar's angry body movements and facial expression make it even more worth watching. If watched without audio, the video will make anyone feel that Salman was having a fight with someone.

Going by Salman's body and hairstyle, it is safe to say that the video was recorded a long time ago. Bottles of alcohol can also be seen in the video. Nonetheless, it is not clear if the video was leaked deliberately or it was released by someone from the party itself.

On the work front, Salman has been busy shooting for his next release Bharat that also features his rumoured ex-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif. Being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film's teaser was released some time ago, and it received overwhelming response from the viewers.

The teaser of Bharat suggested that Salman will be seen in multiple avatars in the movie. Another exciting aspect of the film is he will again be seen romancing Katrina. Bharat is slated to be released this Eid.