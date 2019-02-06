When Sidharth Malhotra recently appeared on Koffee With Karan, he revealed that he hasn't met his ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt ever since they broke up. And it looks like Alia is still recuperating from her painful and bitter breakup as she is still finding it difficult to share screen with her ex-boyfriend.

Alia is currently in a happy phase of her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor who seems to be the reason behind her hesitation of collaborating with Sidharth once again. As we all know, Karan Johar has bankrolled the second instalement of his 2012 romantic college drama Student Of The Year in which he introduced three new faces - Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan - to the celluoid.

It is being said that Alia and Sidharth hit it off instantly while shooting the film and dated for a couple of years post their film release. But things went awry between the two and they decided to call it quits after going through an emotional turmoil.

For Student Of The Year (SOTY 2) which stars Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in lead roles, it was being reported that Karan Johar was planning to bring the original cast of Alia, Varun and Sidharth for a special cameo. But it looks like Alia is in no mood to come face-to-face with Sidharth and relive the moments again. While Sidharth remained single after breakup, Alia found love in Ranbir Kapoor while shooting for Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra.

While Sidharth has expressed his wish to work with Alia not letting his emotions to take over their professional commitments, it looks like Alia is yet to come to terms with her ex-boyfriend.

"Varun don't have any problem in doing the shoot but Alia has problem. Varun has already given his nod to shoot. Alia is not in a comfort zone with Sidharth, anymore. After all, all exes cannot be friends," a source was quoted as saying by The Times Of India.

On January 15, when Sidharth threw a lavish party on his 34th birthday which was attended by a host of Bollywood celebrities, it is believed that Sidharth had invited Alia and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor to his birthday bash to settle things up, but the couple chose not to appear.

It remains to be seen if Alia and Sidharth could make up for their bitter past and move on in their professional lives.