It is not a secret that Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt have gone through a rollercoaster ride of emotions and many ups and downs in their relationship. The two have been in the news for their romance which was followed by a bitter breakup two years ago. But it looks like the dark clouds of their inglorious past are still haunting them as Sidharth recently revealed on Koffee With Karan that he and Alia haven't met after they called it quits.

"We haven't met after it. Our relationship is civil... I don't think it's bitter. It's been a while. I have known her for much longer even before we dated. I gave my first ever shot with her in SOTY so there is so much history," Sidharth Malhotra told Karan Johar when he asked him about his break up with Alia Bhatt.

When KJo asked Sidharth if it is difficult to put the past and emotional turmoil behind and don't let it affect his professional life, Sidharth replied, "There is a reason why two people decide not to be together. There were lots of ups and downs. When you take yourself from a situation, you look at all the happy and good memories."

On January 15, Sidharth threw a lavish party on his 34th birthday which was attended by a host of Bollywood celebrities. It is believed that Sidharth had invited Alia and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor to his birthday bash to settle things up, but the couple chose not to appear.

Earlier, Sidharth, Alia and Ranbir came under one roof during their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reportedly came face-to-face with each other, but Sidharth avoided bumping into the new lovebirds.

On the other hand, Sidharth also spoke about his equation with his rumoured girlfriend Jacqueline Fernandez who was apparently held responsible for his break up witth Alia. But Sidharth said that he never dated Jacqueline.

"Jacqueline is wonderful. I always have fun when I am hanging out with her. Jackie and I really bonded when we were doing A Gentleman. But we were never dating. We just enjoy being friends and hanging out. we have lots in common. She's crazy, she's always happy," Sidharth said on Koffee With Karan.

He also addressed the rumours about him dating Kiara Advani when they were recently spotted together in the city. It was also believed that Karan Johar played cupid between the two. Sidharth rubbished the rumours about dating Kiara but wished if they were true.

"The amount of rumours I have had in the tabloids, I'm having lesser fun in real life. I wish they were true. Kiara is lovely. We are going to work together in future. But I'm single," Sidharth said.