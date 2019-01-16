Ex-couples Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra may have moved on from their bitter break-up, but it looks like the dark clouds of their inglorious past are still haunting Alia to the core. And this could be one of the reasons why Alia and Ranbir reportedly decided to snub Sidharth Malhotra's 34th birthday bash invitation.

Sidharth Malhotra threw a lavish party on his 34th birthday on January 15 night which was attended by his Bollywood friends like Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, Mira Rajput, Nushrat Bharucha and among others. But Alia and Ranbir's absence has now set the tongues wagging.

Last week, Sidharth, Alia and Ranbir came under one roof when a delegation of Bollywood stars flew off to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss how the entertainment industry could work towards the benefit and building the nation. It was being reported that though Sidharth, Alia and Ranbir came face-to-face with each other, the Hasee Toh Phasee actor avoided bumping into the new lovebirds.

It is believed that Sidharth was not happy with Alia moving on and finding love in Ranbir after they broke up in 2017. It is also being said that Sidharth wanted to bury the hatchet with Alia and Ranbir and decided to invite the couple to his birthday bash to settle things up. But the duo chose not to appear despite getting personally invited further leaving Sidharth in a dilemma.

There could be a possibility that Alia and Ranbir skipped Sidharth's birthday bash because of their work commitments. But their absence has now sparked speculations of their ongoing bitterness.

Alia's boyfriend Ranbir too has moved on from his break-up with Deepika Padukone and is now cordial with her but it looks like it's not the same case with Alia and Sidharth who are still coping up with heartbreak. It is believed that Sidharth's growing closeness with his A Gentleman co-star Jacqueline Fernandez had brought trouble in his paradise and eventually led to his break-up with Alia.