A million hearts were rejoiced when the news of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt being more than just good friends, and it started making headlines. The Kapoor scion's alliance with the Bhatt protégé is something nobody ever expected but always hoped for. And when it finally happened, fans went completely berserk.

From shooting together, taking vacations, enjoying family dinners, social media PDA to attending events together; Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's love-life has kept our interest in their relationship piqued. So much so, that when the news of Neetu Kapoor wanting the duo to get married this year itself broke out, hashtags started trending and went on for days.

However, just to burst your bubble a bit, the couple won't be tying the knot this year, after all. Yes, it's a heart-breaking news for many. After a gamut of celeb weddings last year, fans were expecting Ranbir-Alia to start the wedding season with their grand one. But, there might be a slight delay in their wedding due to the health of Ranbir's father – Rishi Kapoor.

As per reports, Neetu wanted the couple to tie the knot but it won't be happening until Rishi Kapoor gets hale and hearty and comes back to India. Rishi Kapoor has been in New York for the last few months undergoing treatment for some ailment which the family has kept a secret.

Since Ranbir and Alia are quite serious towards the relationship and commitment, and both are also at the peak of their careers, they are in no rush to plunge into nuptials. It has been just over a year, but the duo can be seen making steady progress in terms of their wedding. Their family get-together pictures and dinner dates, meanwhile, keep the belief of fans going stronger.