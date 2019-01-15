The year 2018 turned out to be a year of disaster for the three biggest Khans of this era. While the year began with Salman Khan's 'Race 3' falling flat and receiving tremendous flak from the audience and critics alike.

Next, in turn, was Aamir Khan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' which not only failed drastically in India but, in China too. And, last but not the least, we had Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' along with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma which acted as another film added to the list of Shah Rukh's biggest flops.

Now, as per a report in Navbharat Times, Salman Khan had already asked Katrina Kaif not to be a part of 'Thugs of Hindostan' and 'Zero'. The fact that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are close friends is an open secret. Hence, it doesn't come as a surprise to know that Salman had advised Kaif not to take up these two projects owing to her small, insignificant screen time in both the films.

Katrina Kaif had also revealed in an interview that she had denied to be a part of the project when Anand L Rai had first brought the project to her. She had also said that it took a lot of convincing by the director and many others for her to finally say yes to the project.

If you remember, the film had first been offered to Salman, who had then suggested Shah Rukh's name for the project. Which takes us to one question – if Salman was aware of the loopholes in 'Zero' script, why did he ask Shah Rukh Khan to take it up? If he could ask Katrina Kaif not to be a part of the project, he could have, well, done the same for his closest buddy Shah Rukh Khan too. Don't you think?