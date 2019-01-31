Bollywood's most loved couple - Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor - was recently spotted together at Umang 2019. The duo walked in holding hands and looked every bit in love. Quashing all the rumours of an alleged trouble in their paradise, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are not only going strong but are also leaving behind major couple goals for many to follow.

As per a DNA report, Alia Bhatt has bought a 2,300 square foot apartment for Rs 13.11 crore. Alia also has a beautiful, luxurious pad in Juhu which she shares with her sister.

An India Today report had stated that Alia Bhatt is not inclined in moving in with Ranbir Kapoor before marriage. She would rather prefer staying with her sister Shaheen at their own home. However, this plush pad might help the couple get some alone time together amidst all the paparazzi and shutterbugs which hog them constantly.

About live in relationships, Alia Bhatt had once said, "It's also because I don't want to be in a live-in relationship. I don't want to live with someone until I get married. So, it (marriage) may happen for that reason."

While the diva is busy shooting for Ayan Mukerji's science fiction thriller – Brahmastra – along with beau Ranbir Kapoor, her kitty seems to be full with many lucrative projects. One of them is Kalank, produced by Dharma productions which has an impressive star cast.

And the other one is Takht – which would mark Karan Johar's directorial comeback will have stalwarts like Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Alia has also been approached to play the female lead in Dostana 2. However, the most unexpected and exciting project might be Alia Bhatt's collaboration with 'Baahubali' maker SS Rajamouli, which is still under deliberation.